“80-year-old driver crashes car into Whole Foods, injures shopper”

West Vancouver Whole Foods crash : “80-year-old driver crashes into Whole Foods, injures shopper”

Authorities in West Vancouver are thankful that more people were not injured after a driver crashed their car through the entrance of a Whole Foods store on Friday, coming to a stop in the busy produce section. Emergency services were called to the scene and images show significant damage to the entrance and surrounding areas. Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition, including the elderly driver and a shopper who was brushed by the vehicle. Despite there being around two dozen people in the produce department at the time, no serious injuries were reported. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

