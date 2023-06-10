80-year-old driver crashes into Whole Foods, injures shopper

West Vancouver Whole Foods crash victim : 80-year-old driver crashes car into Whole Foods, injures shopper

Authorities in West Vancouver are grateful that more people were not injured when a driver crashed their car through the entrance of a Whole Foods on Friday, coming to a stop in the busy produce section. Emergency services were called to the scene, where they found an entrance that had been completely destroyed and broken glass scattered about. Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition, including the 80-year-old driver and a shopper who had been brushed by the vehicle. Fortunately, there were only around two dozen people in the produce department at the time of the incident, and there were no serious injuries. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

News Source : British Columbia

