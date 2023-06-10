80yo climber Dawes Eddy found dead on Mount Rainier

Dawes Eddy – focus keyword : Spokane climber Dawes Eddy dies on Mount Rainier, victim found in crevasse

Spokane mountain climber, Dawes Eddy, who was on a solo expedition to summit Mount Rainier, has passed away at the age of 80, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner. Eddy had been missing since May 31, which was the day he was expected to return from his climb. Search and rescue efforts began on June 1, and four days later, his body was discovered by two guides from Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. in a crevasse along the Ingraham Glacier route. The cause and manner of his death are still pending. Eddy had been attempting his 50th ascent of the 14,411-foot peak. The Mountaineers, a nonprofit promoting exploration and conservation of the Pacific Northwest, notes that there is at least one prominent crevasse on the Ingraham Glacier route, called High Crack, which climbers are warned to expect. Eddy had joined the elite echelons of climbers in 2009, becoming, for a moment, the oldest American to summit Mount Everest. Another climber also died during a recent Mount Rainier expedition. A 41-year-old Bremerton man collapsed near the summit on May 31.

