81 persons killed in Balasore train accident remain unidentified at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

“Balasore train accident victims” : 81 killed in Balasore train accident remain unidentified at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) reported that 81 individuals who lost their lives in the Balasore train tragedy are yet to be identified at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. A corresponding image has been attached to this statement.

News Source : The Tribune India

