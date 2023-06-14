81-Year-Old Cameroon Opposition Leader John Fru Ndi Dies

Cameroon’s Main Opposition Leader, John Fru Ndi, Passes At 81

The news of the passing of John Fru Ndi, Cameroon’s main opposition leader, has been received with great sadness by the country and beyond. Fru Ndi, who was the founder and president of the Social Democratic Front (SDF), died at the age of 81.

Fru Ndi was a prominent figure in Cameroon’s political landscape, having led the opposition party since its inception in 1990. He was known for his strong stance against the ruling party and his unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights.

Fru Ndi’s passing has been mourned by many, with tributes pouring in from political leaders and ordinary citizens alike. He was seen as a symbol of hope for those fighting for democracy and justice in Cameroon.

The legacy of John Fru Ndi will continue to inspire generations to come, as his unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights will never be forgotten.

