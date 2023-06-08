81-Year-Old Iron Sheik Passes Away

The Iron Sheik Dies Aged 81

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures, The Iron Sheik. The former WWE champion, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away at the age of 81.

The Iron Sheik was best known for his villainous persona and signature move, the camel clutch. He was a fixture in the wrestling world during the 1980s and early 1990s, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to pay tribute to The Iron Sheik, with many sharing their favorite memories and moments of his career. He will be remembered as a true legend in the world of professional wrestling.

