81-Year-Old Iron Sheik Passes Away

The Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81 Years Old

The legendary wrestler, The Iron Sheik, has passed away at the age of 81. His death was confirmed by his family on social media.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was born in Iran in 1942. He began his wrestling career in the 1970s and became famous for his villainous character and signature moves such as the camel clutch.

He won the WWF Championship in 1983 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. The Iron Sheik remained active in the wrestling world even after retiring from the ring, making appearances and mentoring younger wrestlers.

Fans and fellow wrestlers have taken to social media to pay tribute to The Iron Sheik and share their memories of him. His legacy in the wrestling world will continue to live on.

The Iron Sheik Wrestler deaths Wrestling legends Professional wrestling Iranian wrestlers