81-Year-Old Pro Football Hall of Famer Offensive Lineman Bob Brown Passes Away

Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman, Dies at 81

Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown, a renowned offensive lineman, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his family on Friday.

Brown, who was known for his exceptional strength and agility, played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders during his 10-year career in the NFL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Throughout his career, Brown was recognized as one of the toughest and most dominant offensive lineman in the league. He was also a six-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time First-Team All-Pro.

After his retirement, Brown became an advocate for children’s rights and worked as a juvenile probation officer for the state of California. He will be remembered as a talented athlete and a dedicated community leader.

Bob Brown football player Pro Football Hall of Fame lineman Bob Brown obituary Bob Brown career statistics Bob Brown Kansas City Chiefs