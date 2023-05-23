81-year-old Sam Slom, former Republican state lawmaker, passes away

Former Republican state lawmaker Sam Slom dies at 81

Former Republican state lawmaker Sam Slom passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 81. Slom was the longest-serving Republican in the Hawaii State Senate, having served for 20 years before losing his reelection bid in 2016.

Early Life and Career

Sam Slom was born on June 8, 1940, in New York City. He graduated from the University of Hawaii with a degree in economics and later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California.

Slom was an entrepreneur and founded the Hawaii Entrepreneurial Education Foundation, which provided support and resources for small business owners in Hawaii.

Political Career

Slom was first elected to the Hawaii State Senate in 1996 and served as the minority leader from 2006 to 2010. He was known for his conservative views and was a strong advocate for limited government and fiscal responsibility.

During his time in office, Slom sponsored several bills aimed at reducing government spending and cutting taxes. He also fought against efforts to increase the state’s minimum wage and supported school choice initiatives.

Slom was a vocal critic of the Democratic Party’s dominance in Hawaii politics and often spoke out against what he saw as excessive government regulations and wasteful spending.

Legacy

Sam Slom was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to promote conservative principles and support small businesses in Hawaii. He was known for his sharp wit and his willingness to challenge the status quo.

Slom’s legacy will live on through the many small business owners and entrepreneurs he helped support and through the conservative values he championed in the Hawaii State Senate.

Conclusion

The passing of Sam Slom is a loss for the state of Hawaii and for the conservative movement. Slom was a tireless advocate for limited government and fiscal responsibility and will be remembered as one of the state’s most prominent conservative voices.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Slom’s family and friends during this difficult time and thank him for his years of dedicated service to the people of Hawaii.

