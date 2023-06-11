81-year-old Ted Kaczynski, also known as the ‘Unabomber’, passes away after being convicted

Convicted ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Passes Away at 81

The man known as the “Unabomber,” Ted Kaczynski, has passed away at the age of 81. Kaczynski was convicted in 1998 for a string of bombings that killed three people and injured 23 others over the course of nearly two decades.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and had been serving his sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado.

Kaczynski gained notoriety for his anti-technology beliefs and his manifesto, which was published in The New York Times and The Washington Post. He had been living in a remote cabin in Montana before his arrest in 1996.

Kaczynski’s death was confirmed by his attorney, who did not provide any further details.

Ted Kaczynski Unabomber Domestic Terrorism Anti-Technology Movement Anarchism