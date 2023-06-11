81-Year-Old Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Passes Away







Ted Kaczynski The Unabomber Dead At 81

Ted Kaczynski The Unabomber Ted Kaczynski death Unabomber manifesto Ted Kaczynski trial

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Ted Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, has passed away at the age of 81. Kaczynski was an American domestic terrorist who carried out a series of bombings from 1978 to 1995, killing three people and injuring 23 others.He was arrested in 1996 and later pleaded guilty to his crimes. He is known for his anti-technology and anti-establishment views, which he expressed in a manifesto titled “Industrial Society and Its Future.”Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without parole and had been serving his sentence at the ADX Florence supermax prison in Colorado.His death was confirmed by the Federal Bureau of Prisons on January 19, 2022.