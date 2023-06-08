81-year-old WWE icon ‘The Iron Sheik’ passes away

WWE Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’ Passes Away at 81

According to recent reports, the wrestling world has lost a true icon. Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, better known by his ring name ‘The Iron Sheik’, has passed away at the age of 81. The Iranian-American wrestler had a long and successful career in the WWE during the 1980s, known for his signature moves and larger-than-life personality.

‘The Iron Sheik’ was a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion and famously defeated Bob Backlund in 1983 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He was also known for his intense rivalries with other wrestling legends such as Hulk Hogan and Sgt. Slaughter.

Beyond his wrestling career, ‘The Iron Sheik’ became a pop culture icon and continued to make appearances in the wrestling world even after his retirement. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of wrestling fans around the world.

