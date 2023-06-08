81-year-old WWE icon, ‘The Iron Sheik’ passes away

WWE Legend ‘The Iron Sheik’ Passes Away at Age 81

Renowned professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, ‘The Iron Sheik’, has passed away at the age of 81. The Iranian-born wrestler, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, gained fame in the 1980s as a villainous character in the WWE, known for his signature move, the Camel Clutch. Sheik was a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and was also famous for his intense rivalry with Hulk Hogan.

Throughout his career, Sheik was known for his incredible athleticism, impressive strength, and his ability to captivate audiences with his unique persona. After retiring from wrestling, he remained active in the industry as a trainer and mentor to aspiring wrestlers.

The WWE community and fans around the world are mourning the loss of this legendary wrestler who left an indelible mark on the industry. Sheik’s legacy will live on through his contributions to wrestling and the impact he had on countless fans throughout his career.

