82-year-old Abdul Shamsuddin dies in fatal traffic crash in Lafayette, LA

Abdul Shamsuddin : One dead in Lafayette traffic crash: Abdul Shamsuddin identified as victim

A news release from the Lafayette Police Department reports an update on a traffic incident. The incident, which occurred on the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, involved a single vehicle. The vehicle was traveling north when it hit the curb and went off the roadway on the east side. The vehicle then traveled south and crossed both southbound lanes before striking the curb on the west side. The vehicle then crashed into a tree, resulting in serious injuries to both occupants. One of the occupants, identified as Abdul Shamsuddin, an 82-year-old male from Youngsville, LA, has since passed away. The driver, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition, is believed to have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash. The traffic crash is currently being investigated by the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Investigators.

News Source : KADN News 15

