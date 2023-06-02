82-year-old Cynthia Weil, renowned songwriter and partner of Brill Building hits, passes away.

Cynthia Weil, songwriter partner behind indelible Brill Building hits, dies at 82

Cynthia Weil, the prolific songwriter who partnered with her husband, Barry Mann, to pen indelible hits of the 1960s and ’70s, has died at the age of 82. Weil’s death was confirmed by her publicist, Rick Miramontez, who said she passed away on October 20 at her home in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given.

The Brill Building years

Weil and Mann were part of the legendary songwriting scene at the Brill Building in New York City, where they wrote some of the era’s most memorable hits. Their songs were recorded by some of the biggest names in music, including The Righteous Brothers, The Drifters, and The Ronettes.

Some of their most popular songs include “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “On Broadway,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” and “Kicks.” They also co-wrote the soundtrack for the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Recognitions and awards

Weil and Mann were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. They were also awarded the Johnny Mercer Award for their contributions to American popular culture.

“Cynthia Weil was a brilliant lyricist whose songs will live forever,” said Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers in a statement. “She and her husband Barry Mann were an integral part of the Brill Building era that produced so many timeless classics, and their legacy as a songwriting team is unparalleled.”

Personal life and philanthropy

Weil was born in New York City in 1940 and met Mann while they were both students at the same high school. They married in 1961 and became one of the most successful songwriting teams in history. Weil was also an advocate for social justice causes and supported organizations such as the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

“Cynthia was not only a genius songwriter, but also a fiercely independent woman who used her voice to fight for what she believed in,” said Miramontez. “Her immense talent and philanthropic spirit will be deeply missed.”

Legacy

Weil’s legacy as a songwriter and advocate will continue to inspire future generations. Her ability to craft lyrics that captured the emotions and experiences of a generation will always be remembered, and her contributions to the world of music will never be forgotten.

