82-year-old Cynthia Weil, renowned songwriter for Dolly Parton, passes away

Dolly Parton’s Top Songwriter Cynthia Weil Passes Away at 82

Cynthia Weil, the legendary songwriter who co-wrote some of Dolly Parton’s biggest hits, has died at the age of 82. Weil was responsible for co-writing iconic songs such as “Here You Come Again” and “9 to 5” for the country music legend.

Weil had an extensive career in the music industry, penning hits for artists such as The Crystals, The Righteous Brothers, and Carly Simon. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award in 2011.

Parton expressed her condolences on Twitter, writing, “I am so sad to hear of Cynthia Weil’s passing. She was a wonderful writer and a dear friend. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Weil’s legacy in the music industry will continue to live on through her timeless songs and the countless artists she inspired.

