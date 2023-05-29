82-year-old Kamala killed in her home by unidentified miscreants

Kamala aka Kamalamma : 82-year-old Kamala killed by unidentified miscreants in her house

Unidentified miscreants killed an 82-year-old woman who was living alone in her home in 2nd Stage Mahalakshmipuram on Saturday evening. The incident took place just 100 metres from the local police station. The victim, Kamala aka Kamalamma, was robbed of her gold jewellery. The police have formed multiple teams to solve the case. Kamala’s husband had died last October, and she was living alone as her three children are married and stay in different parts of the city. The police suspect that Kamala was killed between 4 pm to 7 pm. A neighbour discovered her body in her bedroom, gagged with her hands and legs tied. The police found no forced entry. Kamala’s emotional attachment to the house, which was constructed by her husband, had prompted her to live alone.

News Source : Deccan Herald

