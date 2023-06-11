85-year-old man killed in Dwarka apartment fire

Posted on June 11, 2023

Officials reported on Saturday that an elderly man, aged 85, lost his life in a fire that broke out in his apartment located in a residential building in the Dwarka area of southwest Delhi. A picture of the incident can be seen at https://englishtribuneimages.blob.core.windows.net/gallary-content/2023/6/2023_6$largeimg_91443401.jpg.

News Source : The Tribune India

