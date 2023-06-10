85-year-old Sadan Chandra dies in fire at Dwarka apartment

Sadan Chandra (victim) : 85-year-old Sadan Chandra dies in fire at Dwarka building

A fire that erupted in a nine-storey building in Dwarka, New Delhi on Friday night resulted in the death of an 85-year-old man named Sadan Chandra. The fire department received a call at 8:26 pm and sent nine fire tenders to the Mass Apartment in Dwarka Sector-10. The fire was discovered on two floors of the building, and Chandra sustained injuries while trapped on the eighth floor. He was taken to the hospital and declared dead. The fire department reports that the blaze on the seventh floor was caused by domestic articles, while the fire on the eighth floor spread to the curtain and AC of the flat.

News Source : Abhay Singh

Building fire in Dwarka Delhi fire incident Nine-storey building blaze Fatal fire in Dwarka Fire safety in high-rise buildings