86-Year-Old Billionaire, Owner of Significant Properties in Chelsea, Passes Away

Billionaire Who Owned Much of London’s Chelsea Dies at 86

The billionaire who owned much of London’s affluent Chelsea neighborhood has passed away at the age of 86. Joe Lewis, a British businessman who made his fortune in finance and currency trading, had an estimated net worth of $5.3 billion. He was the chairman of Tavistock Group, a private investment organization with interests in sports, entertainment, hospitality, and real estate.

Lewis was known for his extensive property portfolio, which included luxury homes, commercial buildings, and land in prime locations around the world. In London, he owned several properties in Chelsea, including the iconic Stamford Bridge stadium, home of the Chelsea Football Club.

Lewis was also a renowned art collector and philanthropist, supporting various causes related to education, health, and the environment. He will be remembered as one of the most successful and influential businessmen of his generation.

Property Investment London Real Estate Chelsea Properties Wealth Management High Net Worth Individuals