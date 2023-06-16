87-year-old Glenda Jackson, an actress and politician, passes away.

Actress and Politician Glenda Jackson Passes Away at the Age of 87

Actress and politician Glenda Jackson, who was best known for her roles in films such as “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class”, has died at the age of 87. Jackson was also a member of the British Parliament for over two decades, representing the Labour Party.

Born in Birkenhead, England, in 1936, Jackson began her career in acting in the 1960s and quickly gained critical acclaim for her performances on stage and screen. In addition to her two Oscars for Best Actress, she also won two Tony Awards and a BAFTA Award.

After retiring from acting in the 1990s, Jackson turned her attention to politics and was elected to Parliament in 1992. She was a vocal advocate for social justice and equality, and was a member of several parliamentary committees.

Jackson’s passing has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike, who praised her talent and dedication to public service. She is survived by her son, Dan Hodges.

