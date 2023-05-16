89-year-old Doyle Brunson, Renowned as the Godfather of Poker, Passes Away

Godfather of Poker, Doyle Brunson dies aged 89

Doyle Brunson, one of the most legendary figures in the world of poker, passed away on 2nd December 2021, at the age of 89. Brunson, who won 10 World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets, was known as the “Godfather of Poker” and was considered one of the greatest players of all time.

Brunson’s Poker Career

Doyle Brunson was born in Longworth, Texas, in 1933. He played basketball in college and was drafted by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1950 NBA draft. However, his career was cut short due to a knee injury. Brunson then turned his attention to poker and became one of the most successful players in the game’s history.

Brunson won his first WSOP bracelet in 1976 in the $5,000 No Limit Hold’em event. He went on to win nine more bracelets, including back-to-back Main Event titles in 1976 and 1977. Brunson also won numerous other poker tournaments and cash games throughout his career.

Brunson’s Influence on Poker

Brunson’s contributions to the game of poker cannot be overstated. He was instrumental in popularizing Texas Hold’em, which is now the most popular poker game in the world. Brunson also wrote several books on poker strategy, including “Super/System,” which is considered one of the most important poker books ever written.

Brunson was also a mentor to many of the top poker players in the world, including Daniel Negreanu and Phil Ivey. He was known for his generosity and willingness to share his knowledge and experience with other players.

Brunson’s Legacy

Doyle Brunson’s legacy will live on in the world of poker for generations to come. His impact on the game cannot be overstated, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time.

Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988, and his name is synonymous with the WSOP. He was a true ambassador for the game of poker and a beloved figure among players and fans alike.

Tributes to Brunson

Following the news of Brunson’s passing, tributes poured in from the poker community. Many players took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Brunson.

Daniel Negreanu, one of Brunson’s protégés, tweeted, “Doyle Brunson was the most important figure in the history of poker. He taught us all how to play and how to behave at the table. RIP to the legend.”

Phil Hellmuth, another legendary poker player, tweeted, “Doyle Brunson is the Babe Ruth of poker. He changed the game forever and was always a gentleman at the table. RIP Doyle.”

Conclusion

Doyle Brunson was a true icon of the poker world and will be sorely missed by players and fans alike. His contributions to the game of poker will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players.

