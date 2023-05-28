9-year-old boy fatally shot, 20-year-old woman wounded in Matteson altercation

O’Mauri Jones Brown : 9-year-old boy killed in Matteson shooting

A 20-year-old woman was injured and a 9-year-old boy was killed in a shooting outside a home in Matteson, a suburb south of Chicago. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 6 p.m. and police were alerted by a caller to 911 dispatchers. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and died in the hospital. The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. The police did not provide further details about the shooting. The boy was identified as O’Mauri Jones Brown by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. According to the boy’s grandmother, Denise Jones, the shooting occurred after her granddaughter had a fight with another girl at school, who then arrived at Jones’ home with some friends. A teenage boy who was with the group of girls began shooting during the altercation. Jones described her grandson as an honor roll student who loved to dance and had been staying with her after his mother moved to Chicago.

News Source : https://www.wkyt.com

