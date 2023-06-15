9-year-old Bryson Abraham identified as victim in Ohio construction truck accident

Bryson Abraham – victim name : 9-year-old Bryson Abraham identified as victim in Centerville construction truck accident

A 9-year-old boy named Bryson Abraham, from Centerville, Ohio, was hit by a mid-sized construction truck on June 13 while crossing South Main Street. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified him as the victim the following day, although the cause of death has yet to be determined as the incident is under investigation by the Centerville Police Department. Bryson was a fourth grader at Driscoll Elementary School in the Centerville City School District. He was crossing the street with a friend when he was hit by the construction truck. The truck driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police. The community held a memorial for Bryson at the crash site.

Read Full story : Who was Bryson Abraham? Officials identify fourth grader killed by a construction truck in Centerville Ohio /

News Source : Anushree Madappa

Bryson Abraham Centerville Ohio Construction truck accident Fourth grader killed Official identification