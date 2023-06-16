9-year-old cis girl targeted with transphobic abuse at school sports day

9-year-old cis girl : 9-year-old cis girl targeted by transphobe during school sports day in British Columbia

A cisgender nine-year-old girl has shared her experience of being verbally abused by a transphobic man during a school sports day in British Columbia. The man mistook her for being transgender due to her short hair and demanded certification to prove her gender identity. Despite attempts to stop the abuse, the man continued and even targeted the girl’s mother with derogatory comments. However, the girl has turned the incident into an opportunity to spread positivity and hopes that her story can bring about change. The man has been identified and is set to be banned from future events. Kelowna Regional RCMP police have also begun an investigation.

News Source : Amelia Hansford

