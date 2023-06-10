9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani shot and killed by police in Iran while father stole car

Morteza Delf Zaregani, victim of police shooting in Iran. : Boy killed by police in Iran after father steals car, victim identified as Morteza Delf Zaregani

According to reports from the Associated Press, a boy in southwestern Khuzestan province in Iran was killed by police after his father stole a car. The man had driven off with the boy after stealing the car, and police attempted to stop the vehicle by shooting at it. However, the boy was caught in the crossfire and died on the spot. Authorities stated that the man had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling.

The 9-year-old boy was identified as Morteza Delf Zaregani by Iran’s Jamaran news website. The father accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting. The incident has sparked widespread sorrow on social media, with people sharing Morteza’s photo.

This is not the first incident of its kind in Iran, as a similar shooting occurred in November when 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak was killed during nationwide anti-hijab protests. Pirfalak was passing through a street with his parents when he was shot and killed, and his mother blamed security forces for his death.

News Source : Mallika Soni

Iran police brutality Child murder in Iran Police violence against minors Criminal justice system in Iran Human rights violations in Iran