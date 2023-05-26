9-year-old O’Mauri Jones Brown killed in Matteson shooting

“O’Mauri Jones Brown shooting victim” : “9-year-old boy O’Mauri Jones Brown killed in Matteson shooting”

A 9-year-old boy named O’Mauri Jones Brown was tragically killed in a shooting in Matteson, a town located in the southern suburbs of Chicago. The incident occurred on Thursday night but police have yet to disclose any information about the events leading up to the shooting. The victim’s grandmother confirmed his identity.

News Source : CBS-Chicago

