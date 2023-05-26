O’Mauri Jones-Brown : 9-year-old O’Mauri Jones-Brown killed in Matteson shooting

A 9-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Matteson, a suburb in the south of Chicago. The police have not disclosed any details about the incident, only that it occurred on Thursday night. The victim’s grandmother identified him as O’Mauri Jones-Brown. According to the grandmother, the boy was not involved in a fight that occurred between his sister and another girl. As the girls were walking back to their car, a teenage boy accompanying the other girl pulled out a gun and started shooting. The victim’s grandmother described him as an “awesome kid” who was an honor roll student and loved to dance. The incident has caused shock in the area, and the local police chief and mayor are scheduled to discuss the incident at a press conference.

News Source : Megan Hickey

