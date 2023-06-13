9-year-old Romeo Alvarez dies in Boulder Creek

Romeo Alvarez : Boy named Romeo Alvarez dies in Boulder Creek incident

The deceased boy found in Boulder Creek near Eben G. Fine Park on Sunday has been identified as nine-year-old Romeo Alvarez. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has completed an examination, but the cause and manner of his death are still under investigation. According to a press release, a call was made to dispatchers at 4:52 p.m. on Sunday reporting that a child had fallen off his tube in Boulder Creek and was missing. After being pulled out of the creek at Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, first responders administered CPR and took Alvarez to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. in the emergency department.

Read Full story : Child who died in Boulder Creek Saturday, identified /

News Source : Nicky Andrews

Boulder Creek child death Tragic child death in Boulder Creek Identification of child who died in Boulder Creek Boulder Creek drowning incident Community mourns Boulder Creek child’s death