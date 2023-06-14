90-Year-Old Woman Dies in House Fire, Neighbors Recall Tragic Incident

Neighbors mourn loss of 90-year-old woman in house fire

Residents of the local community are devastated by the tragic death of a 90-year-old woman in a house fire. The woman, who lived alone, was unable to escape the blaze that engulfed her home in the early hours of the morning.

Neighbors remember her as a kind and gentle soul who always had a smile on her face. Many have left flowers and notes in front of her home as a tribute to her memory.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it may have started in the kitchen. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety and having working smoke detectors in the home.

The community is coming together to support the family of the woman during this difficult time. They will always remember her as a beloved member of their community who will be deeply missed.

