90s band LFO loses third member.

The world of music has lost yet another talented artist, as Brian “Brizz” Gillis, one of the founding members of the popular 90s band LFO, passed away this week at the age of 47. This marks the third loss for the band, who lost Rich Cronin at the young age of 36 and Devin Lima at 41.

The news of Gillis’ passing has come as a shock to the music industry and LFO fans across the globe, who have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences. Gillis was known for his incredible talent and dedication to his craft, and his contributions to the iconic sound of LFO will never be forgotten.

With hits such as “Summer Girls” and “Girl on TV,” LFO captured the hearts of millions of fans in the 90s and became a staple of the pop music scene. Their addictive beats and catchy lyrics made them a household name, and their popularity continued to grow with each new release.

Over the years, LFO faced their share of challenges and setbacks, including the loss of two founding members before Gillis. But they persevered and continued to create music that brought joy and happiness to their fans around the world.

Gillis’ passing is yet another reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment we have with loved ones. His contributions to the world of music will continue to inspire and influence generations to come, and his legacy will live on through the countless fans who have been touched by his music.

As we mourn the loss of this talented artist, let us also celebrate his life and the incredible impact he has had on the world of music. May he rest in peace knowing that his music will continue to bring joy and happiness to millions of fans around the world for years to come.

Source : @fox5ny

The popular 90s band LFO lost one of its founding members this week when Brian “Brizz” Gillis passed away at 47. He is the third member to die at a young age. The band previously lost Rich Cronin at 36 and Devin Lima at 41. https://t.co/TYcv63anso — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) April 1, 2023

