92-year-old Brett Hadley, actor from The Young and the Restless, passes away

The Young and the Restless Actor Brett Hadley Passes Away at Age 92

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Brett Hadley, who passed away at the age of 92. Hadley was best known for his role in the popular soap opera, “The Young and the Restless.”

Throughout his career, Hadley appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including “The Twilight Zone,” “Perry Mason,” and “Gunsmoke.” He also made appearances in several films, such as “The Ten Commandments” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.”

Hadley’s talent and dedication to his craft will always be remembered by fans and colleagues alike. May he rest in peace.

