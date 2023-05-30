92-Year-Old Co-Founder of California’s Magic Castle Passes Away

California’s Magic Castle Co-Founder Dead at 92

The world of magic has lost one of its most prominent figures. Milt Larsen, the co-founder of the Magic Castle in California, has passed away at the age of 92. Larsen was a magician, writer, and producer who worked tirelessly to promote and preserve the art of magic throughout his life.

Early Life and Career

Milton Larsen was born on August 15, 1931, in Louisville, Kentucky. He developed an early interest in magic and began performing at the age of 10. Larsen attended UCLA, where he studied theater arts and became involved in the local magic scene.

In 1952, Larsen and his brother Bill founded the Magic Castle, a private club for magicians and magic enthusiasts. The club quickly became known as the premier venue for magic in the United States, and Larsen worked tirelessly to promote the art of magic and to provide a space for magicians to perform and share their craft.

Legacy and Achievements

Larsen was a prolific writer and producer, and he used his talents to promote magic and to bring it to a wider audience. He wrote several books on magic, including The Magic Castle: My Life in Magic and My Favorite Magic Tricks. He also produced several television specials and documentaries on magic, including The World’s Greatest Magic series.

Larsen was a passionate advocate for preserving the history of magic, and he worked tirelessly to collect and preserve artifacts and memorabilia related to the art form. He was instrumental in the creation of the William Larsen Sr. Memorial Library, which houses one of the largest collections of magic books and manuscripts in the world.

Tributes and Condolences

Larsen’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the magic community and beyond. Many have praised Larsen’s contributions to the art of magic and his dedication to promoting and preserving it for future generations.

“Milt Larsen was the heart and soul of the Magic Castle,” said magician David Copperfield. “His passion for magic and his dedication to preserving its history and traditions will be sorely missed.”

Larsen is survived by his wife Arlene, his children, and his grandchildren. His legacy as a magician, writer, and producer will live on through the Magic Castle and the countless magicians he inspired and mentored throughout his life.

