92-Year-Old Daniel Ellsberg, Known for Leaking the ‘Pentagon Papers’, Passes Away

Daniel Ellsberg, the Leaker of 'Pentagon Papers,' Passes Away at 92

Renowned whistleblower and activist, Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the infamous “Pentagon Papers” to the press in 1971, passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg, a former military analyst, had released classified documents to the New York Times, which documented the government’s mismanagement of the Vietnam War. The leak sparked a national controversy and led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling in favor of the freedom of the press. Ellsberg’s actions had a significant impact on public opinion and played a vital role in ending the Vietnam War. His legacy as a courageous whistleblower and defender of the First Amendment will continue to inspire generations to come.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Whistleblower National Security Government Secrecy