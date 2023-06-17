92-year-old Daniel Ellsberg, leaker of the Pentagon Papers, passes away

Pentagon Papers Leaker Daniel Ellsberg Passes Away at Age 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the former U.S. military analyst who released the top-secret Pentagon Papers detailing the government’s involvement in the Vietnam War, has passed away at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s courageous act of whistleblowing shocked the nation and exposed the lies and deceit of the government’s handling of the war effort. Despite facing charges of espionage and theft of government property, Ellsberg’s actions ultimately led to greater transparency and accountability in government operations. His legacy as a defender of truth and justice will continue to inspire future generations.

Daniel Ellsberg Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Government Whistleblowers National Security and Secrecy