92-year-old man from Santa Maria identified as victim in South Dakota crash

Henry Fred Koens – victim name : 92-year-old man identified as victim in South Dakota crash

On May 23, 2023, a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred eight miles east of Menno, and the victim has been identified as Henry Fred Koens, a 92-year-old man from Santa Maria, California. According to preliminary reports from the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Express was heading south on U.S. Highway 81 while a 2022 Lincoln UT was going east on U.S. Highway 18. The Lincoln failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection, colliding with the Chevrolet and causing both vehicles to end up in the ditch. Gene H. Steffen, the 60-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet, sustained minor injuries, while Koens was pronounced dead. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident. On May 24, 2023, the agency released a statement on the crash, but did not disclose the identities of those involved.

News Source : Jody Heemstra

