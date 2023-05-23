93-Year-Old Rolf Harris, Convicted Sex Offender and Former Entertainer, Passes Away

Rolf Harris: Former Entertainer and Convicted Sex Offender Dies at 93

On 30th March 2021, Rolf Harris, the former entertainer and convicted sex offender, passed away at the age of 93. Harris was a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for over six decades, but his career was overshadowed by his criminal activities.

Early Life and Career

Rolf Harris was born in Perth, Western Australia, in 1930. He started his career as an artist and moved to the UK in 1952 to study at the City and Guilds Art School in London. He began his entertainment career in the late 1950s as a musician and comedian.

Success and Fame

By the 1960s, Rolf Harris had become a household name in the UK and Australia. He was known for his popular TV shows, including “The Rolf Harris Show” and “Rolf on Saturday OK?” He was also a successful musician and had several hit songs, including “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Two Little Boys.”

Sexual Offences and Conviction

In 2014, Rolf Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault against four girls between 1968 and 1986. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. During the trial, it emerged that Harris had abused his position of power and fame to commit these crimes.

Controversy and Stripped Honours

The conviction of Rolf Harris caused controversy and led to the stripping of his honours. He was stripped of his CBE in 2015 and his Officer of the Order of Australia in 2020. Several of his artworks were also removed from display in public places.

Legacy and Impact

Rolf Harris’ death has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Some mourn his passing and remember him for his entertainment career, while others focus on his criminal activities and the harm he caused to his victims.

The legacy of Rolf Harris is complex and controversial. On the one hand, he was a successful entertainer who brought joy to millions of people. On the other hand, he was a convicted sex offender who abused his position of power and fame to commit heinous crimes.

Conclusion

The death of Rolf Harris marks the end of an era in the entertainment industry. However, his legacy will continue to be debated and scrutinized for years to come. It is a reminder that fame and success do not excuse criminal behaviour, and that the victims of sexual abuse should always be heard and believed.

Rolf Harris death Rolf Harris conviction Rolf Harris scandal Rolf Harris legacy Rolf Harris controversy