93-Year-Old Rolf Harris Passes Away

Rolf Harris Dead Aged 93

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rolf Harris, the Australian entertainer who became a beloved household name in the UK.

Early Life and Career

Rolf Harris was born on March 30, 1930, in Perth, Australia. He began his career as an artist, studying at the Perth Technical College and later at the City and Guilds of London Art School. He worked as a television presenter in Australia before becoming a regular on UK TV shows such as “Juke Box Jury” and “The Benny Hill Show.”

Music Career

Rolf Harris was also known for his music, with hits such as “Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport” and “Sun Arise.” He played the didgeridoo and was skilled at playing a variety of other instruments, including the guitar and the piano.

Controversy

Rolf Harris was convicted of 12 counts of indecent assault in 2014 and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. The charges related to incidents that occurred between 1968 and 1986 and involved four girls, the youngest of whom was just seven years old at the time.

Legacy

Despite the controversy, Rolf Harris’s contributions to the entertainment industry cannot be denied. He was a talented artist and musician, and his unique style and personality endeared him to audiences around the world. His legacy will continue to be remembered by his fans and those who worked with him.

Final Thoughts

Rolf Harris’s passing marks the end of an era in the entertainment industry. While his personal life was marred by controversy, his contributions to the arts will be remembered for years to come. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

