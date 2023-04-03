9:45 a.m. EDT Brief: Latest AP Trends

As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, the following are the top trending stories on AP:

Son of a Sinner: Jelly Roll Takes the CMT Music Awards by Storm

On this year’s CMT Music Awards show, one artist, in particular, stood out from the rest. Jelly Roll, a rapper and singer from Nashville, Tennessee, took home the award for Best Collaboration alongside NLE Choppa for their song, “Gimmie Gimmie.”

The Rise of Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, first gained notoriety in the hip-hop scene in the early 2000s. His ability to blend rap and country music into a unique sound set him apart from other artists in the genre.

Over the years, Jelly Roll has continued to grow his fan base, releasing multiple albums and collaborating with other artists, including Yelawolf and Lil Wyte.

The CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards is an annual awards show that honors the best in country music videos and television performances. This year’s event was held on June 10, and despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a successful show.

During the show, Jelly Roll and NLE Choppa took the stage to perform their winning song, “Gimmie Gimmie.” The energetic performance had the audience on their feet and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Award-Winning Collaboration

“Gimmie Gimmie” was released in 2020 and quickly became a fan favorite. The song’s catchy beat and Jelly Roll’s unique sound drew in listeners from all over the world.

The track features NLE Choppa, an up-and-coming rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. Their collaboration was a perfect blend of their respective styles, creating a song that was both fresh and exciting.

When it was announced that “Gimmie Gimmie” had won the award for Best Collaboration, Jelly Roll was ecstatic. In his acceptance speech, he thanked his team and his fans for their support, saying that he couldn’t have done it without them.

A Bright Future

Jelly Roll’s success story is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. Despite facing numerous obstacles over the years, he never gave up on his dream of making it as a musician.

With the support of his fans and the recognition he’s received from the CMT Music Awards, Jelly Roll’s future looks brighter than ever. He continues to create music that resonates with his fans and inspire others to follow their dreams.

Conclusion

Jelly Roll’s win at the CMT Music Awards was well-deserved. His unique sound and collaboration with NLE Choppa have made him a standout artist in the industry.

As Jelly Roll continues to make music and connect with his fans, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented artist.