95-year-old woman dies after being tasered in Australian care home

Clare Nowland victim tasered by police in Australian care home : “Tasered 95-year-old woman dies in Australia: suspect charged”

A 95-year-old woman who was reportedly tasered by a police officer at her care home in Australia has died in hospital, according to New South Wales police. Clare Nowland, who had dementia, was found holding a knife outside her room at the facility in Cooma last week. The incident prompted an investigation, and a senior constable is due to appear in court next week to face charges of assault and recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. Police Minister Yasmin Catley expressed her condolences and sympathies to the people of Cooma and the home’s residents and care workers.

News Source : WESH – Orlando Videos

