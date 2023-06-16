Gino Mader, 26, Passes Away After a Devastating Accident at Tour De Suisse

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Gino Mader, a 26-year-old professional cyclist, who was involved in a horrific crash during Tour De Suisse.

The accident occurred during the sixth stage of the race, which was taking place in the town of Flumserberg. Mader lost control of his bike and crashed into a wall at high speed. He was immediately taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Gino Mader was a talented cyclist who had a promising career ahead of him. His sudden and tragic death has shocked the cycling community, and our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time.