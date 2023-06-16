Drowning: The Leading Cause of Death in Children with Autism – Medical Minute

According to Idolina Peralez, drowning is the primary cause of death among children with autism. This is due to the fact that children with autism tend to have a fascination with water and a tendency to wander off. As a result, it is crucial for parents and caregivers to be vigilant and take measures to ensure the safety of these children around water. This includes supervising them closely, fencing off pools and other bodies of water, and teaching them water safety skills. By doing so, we can prevent tragic accidents and keep our children with autism safe.

