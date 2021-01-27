A 15-year-old has died after being shot at a home on N. Cooper Ave in Lockland.
JUST IN: A 15-year-old has died after being shot at a home on N. Cooper Ave in Lockland.@hcso_org says she and two other teens were handling a stolen gun. a 16yo is charged with reckless homicide. He and a 14yo are charged with obstructing justice, tampering w/ evidence. @WCPO
— Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) January 27, 2021
Evan Millward @EvanMillward JUST IN: A 15-year-old has died after being shot at a home on N. Cooper Ave in Lockland. @hcso_org says she and two other teens were handling a stolen gun. a 16yo is charged with reckless homicide. He and a 14yo are charged with obstructing justice, tampering w/ evidence. @WCPO
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.