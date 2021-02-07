A 16-year-old girl who was sledding Saturday at a local park in New York has died after the tube she was riding on with a three-year-old boy struck a tree at the bottom of a hill. 

By | February 7, 2021
0 Comment

A 16-year-old girl who was sledding Saturday at a local park in New York has died after the tube she was riding on with a three-year-old boy struck a tree at the bottom of a hill.

PH News – Noticias @PanoramaHispano LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl who was sledding Saturday at a local park in New York has died after the tube she was riding on with a three-year-old boy struck a tree at the bottom of a hill. The Niagara County Sherriff’s Office received an

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.