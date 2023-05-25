“A Devastated Mother’s Story: The Loss of Vili Ngata”

Anchalee Filipe Ngata: Coping with the Loss of My Son Vili Ngata

Introduction

Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences any parent can go through. It is a loss that never fully heals, and one that leaves an indelible mark on a parent’s heart and soul. I am Anchalee Filipe Ngata, a mother who lost her son Vili Ngata, and I want to share my story of how I am coping with this devastating loss.

Background

Vili Ngata was my only son, and he was the light of my life. He was a kind, loving, and talented young man who had a bright future ahead of him. He was a gifted athlete, and he dreamed of playing football at the college level. He was also an excellent student with a passion for learning and a deep curiosity about the world.

Tragedy Strikes

On December 15, 2019, my world came crashing down when Vili was involved in a car accident. He was driving home from a friend’s house when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away a few hours later.

Coping with Grief

The days and weeks after Vili’s death were a blur of pain, tears, and heartache. I felt like I was in a fog, and nothing seemed to make sense anymore. I struggled to come to terms with the fact that my son was gone, and I would never see him again.

Over time, however, I began to find ways to cope with my grief. I joined a support group for parents who have lost children, and I found solace in talking to others who had gone through similar experiences. I also started seeing a therapist who helped me work through my emotions and find ways to move forward.

Honoring Vili’s Memory

One of the things that has helped me the most in coping with my grief is finding ways to honor Vili’s memory. I started a scholarship fund in his name, which helps other young athletes pursue their dreams of playing college sports. I also volunteer at a local youth center, where I work with kids who remind me of my son and help me feel connected to him.

Conclusion

Losing a child is a pain that no parent should ever have to endure. But with time, support, and love, it is possible to find ways to cope with the grief and honor the memory of the child who was taken too soon. For me, honoring Vili’s memory has been a way to keep his spirit alive and help me find meaning in the midst of my pain.

