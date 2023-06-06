A Facebook Obituary: The Illusion of Immortality





Immortality – A Facebook Obituary

Digital Legacy Social Media afterlife Virtual Memorials Online funeral services Legacy contact on Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Immortality is a curious concept. The idea that someone can live forever, whether it be through their legacy or literal eternal life, has been a fascination for centuries.But in the age of social media, immortality takes on a new form. When someone passes away, their Facebook profile remains, frozen in time. Their last status update, their final profile picture, and their most recent interactions with friends and family all remain visible to the world.It’s a strange feeling to see a deceased loved one’s Facebook profile. It’s a reminder of the person they were, the things they cared about, and the memories they shared with others. But it’s also a reminder that they’re gone, that their online presence is all that remains.Perhaps this is a form of immortality, a way for people to continue to live on in the digital realm. But it’s a far cry from true immortality, from the idea of living forever in the physical world.So the next time you see a deceased friend or family member’s Facebook profile, take a moment to reflect on what their life meant to you. Remember the good times, the laughter, and the love. And know that while they may not be with us in the physical world anymore, their memory lives on.