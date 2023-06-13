A Ghostly Surprise Awaits Husband Upon Returning Home After Wife’s Death During Childbirth







Husband Returns Home without Knowing His Wife Has Died in Childbirth and Become a Ghost

John had been away from home for weeks, working hard to provide for his wife and unborn child. As he approached his house, he could see the lights were on and he felt a sense of relief that his wife had not gone into labor without him there. As he entered the house, he called out to his wife, but there was no answer. He searched the entire house, but he could not find her. It was then that he noticed a strange sensation, as if someone was watching him. John turned around and saw his wife's ghost standing before him. She told him that she had died during childbirth and had become a ghost. John was devastated, but he was grateful that he was able to see his wife one last time. From that day on, John could feel his wife's presence in the house. He knew that she was watching over him and their child.





