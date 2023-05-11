A Great Number Of Studies Have Consistently Reported That Smoked Marijuana And Oral Thc Both Produce : “THC consumption effects” – Exploring the Effects of Smoked Marijuana and Oral THC on the Human Body

Understanding Marijuana and THC: Effects on the Human Body

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. It is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States and is known for its euphoric and relaxing effects. Marijuana contains over 100 different cannabinoids, with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) being the most well-known and studied. THC is the primary psychoactive component of marijuana and is responsible for the “high” that users experience. The effects of smoked marijuana and oral THC on the human body are complex and can vary depending on a variety of factors, including the method of ingestion and the individual’s tolerance.

Smoked Marijuana

When marijuana is smoked, the THC is absorbed into the bloodstream through the lungs. The effects of smoked marijuana are typically felt within minutes and can last for several hours. The intensity of the high can vary depending on the potency of the marijuana and how much is consumed. Some of the immediate effects of smoked marijuana include:

Euphoria: A feeling of intense happiness or well-being

Relaxation: A sense of calmness and relaxation

Increased appetite: Often referred to as the “munchies,” marijuana can increase appetite and food cravings

Dry mouth and red eyes: Marijuana can cause dry mouth and red, bloodshot eyes

Impaired coordination: Marijuana can impair coordination and balance

Impaired memory: Marijuana can affect short-term memory and the ability to concentrate

Long-term use of smoked marijuana can have more serious effects on the body. Some of the potential long-term effects of smoking marijuana include:

Respiratory problems: Smoking marijuana can irritate the lungs and lead to chronic bronchitis or other respiratory problems. Inhaling smoke of any kind is dangerous for lung health.

Mental health issues: Long-term use of marijuana has been linked to an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and psychosis. However, it is important to note that the causality is not clear, and some studies suggest that people with pre-existing mental health issues may be more likely to use marijuana.

Addiction: While marijuana is not considered to be physically addictive, some people can develop a psychological dependence on the drug. This can lead to problems with motivation, productivity, and relationships.

Oral THC

Oral THC is typically consumed in the form of edibles, which are food products that have been infused with THC. When THC is consumed orally, it is absorbed into the bloodstream through the digestive system. The effects of oral THC can take longer to onset, typically 30 minutes to an hour, and can last for several hours. Some of the effects of oral THC include:

Euphoria: A feeling of intense happiness or well-being

Relaxation: A sense of calmness and relaxation

Increased appetite: Like smoked marijuana, oral THC can increase appetite and food cravings

Impaired coordination: THC can impair coordination and balance

Impaired memory: THC can affect short-term memory and the ability to concentrate

One of the key differences between smoked marijuana and oral THC is the intensity of the high. Because oral THC takes longer to onset and is absorbed more slowly into the bloodstream, the effects can be more intense and longer-lasting than smoked marijuana. This can lead to unintentional overconsumption and can be a particular concern for inexperienced users.

Another potential concern with oral THC is the variability in potency. Unlike smoked marijuana, which can be easily titrated to achieve the desired effect, edibles can vary widely in potency. This can lead to unexpected and potentially negative effects, particularly for inexperienced users.

Conclusion

The effects of smoked marijuana and oral THC on the human body are complex and can vary depending on a variety of factors. While both methods of ingestion can lead to euphoria, relaxation, and increased appetite, they can also impair coordination and memory. Long-term use of smoked marijuana has been linked to respiratory problems, mental health issues, and addiction. Oral THC can be particularly concerning due to the variability in potency and the potential for unintentional overconsumption.

As with any drug, it is important to approach marijuana and THC with caution and to be aware of the potential risks and side effects. If you choose to use marijuana or THC, it is important to do so responsibly and with a full understanding of the effects on your body.