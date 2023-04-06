A.J. Foyt’s Wife Lucy Foyt Passes Away at 84

Lucy Foyt, the wife of racing legend A.J. Foyt, passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness, as reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Married in 1955, Lucy and A.J. had three children together and later adopted their grandson. A.J. Foyt is a four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500 and seven-time IndyCar champion, as well as the founder of A.J. Foyt Racing, that is now led by team president Larry Foyt.

Roger Penske, the long-time IndyCar team owner and owner of Penske Entertainment, expressed his condolences for the Foyt family:

“I have known A.J. and Lucy Foyt nearly as long as I have been involved in racing. So much of A.J.’s racing success was rooted in the solid foundation of the love and support that Lucy provided for him throughout his career. Racing can be a tough business, and A.J. was not immune to the dangers drivers often face. It was Lucy who was always there to help A.J. navigate through the hard times and get him back to his winning ways. Most importantly, Lucy’s commitment to the Foyt family is her biggest legacy. Keeping the family connected allowed A.J. to focus on being one of the greatest race car drivers of all time. I truly believe that it would have been hard for A.J. to achieve all of his on-track success without Lucy. Our prayers and condolences are with A.J. and the entire Foyt family.”

A.J. Foyt and Lucy after Foyt’s win in the 1961 Indianapolis 500. Bettmann Getty Images

Lucy Foyt will always be remembered as the rock who supported A.J. Foyt throughout his illustrious racing career, and her commitment to family will continue to inspire future generations.