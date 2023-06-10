A Kansas School’s Devastation Caused by COVID-19 Lockdown today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In a rural Kansas classroom, third grade students work together to answer questions about invaders on elephants attempting to sack Rome more than 2,000 years ago. Some students read nearly 200 words per minute, while others struggle to sound out around 10 words. Despite the assumption that the pandemic did not affect rural schools like this, the upheaval still took a toll. Three years later, more third graders than ever are reading below grade level, and time is running out. To help struggling students, the district adopted a reading curriculum that emphasizes phonics. While there are signs that the changes are helping, many students are still below grade level. Small groups were hobbled by social distancing, and students and teachers were getting sick, which disrupted the pace of teaching. Despite this, the teachers have been pulling out all the strategies in their toolkit and the program they picked weaves phonics and other reading changes throughout the curriculum. Students have started catching up, but progress has been slow. During a group session in October, third graders learned about closed syllables, and by late January, some students were reading more clearly than before. However, assessments showed that 13 of Noel’s 24 students are still reading below grade level.

News Source : Heather Hollingsworth,The Associated Press

Source Link :Inside a Kansas school devastated by COVID lockdown/